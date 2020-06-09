George W. Miller
George W. Miller

Greer - George Washington Miller, age 91, of Greer, passed away on June 8, 2020.

Born and raised in the Fairview Community, he was a son of the late James Mike and Sadie Taff Miller.

He was a graduate of Taylors High School, Class of 1946 and a member of Greer First Baptist Church where he was a former deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a short term Veteran of the Korean War and an associate of Winn Dixie Warehouse for 38 years.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Joye Brown Miller; two sons, George Brown Miller of Greenville and James DeWitt Miller of Chapin; two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Miller and Emily Joye Miller of Greenville; two special nieces and a nephew, Dr. Audrey Ammons, and Susie and Randy Grant of Beaufort.

He was predeceased by four sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Doug Mize and Rev. Lynne Robinson. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens where the family will receive friends after the service.

Memorials may made to Greer First Baptist Church 2020 Vision Fund, 202 W. Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29650.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com






Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
