Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Living Sanctuary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
Living Sanctuary
George W. Propes

George W. Propes Obituary
George W Propes

Greenville - George Washington Propes, 81, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm at Living Sanctuary followed by the funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Sanctuary, 201 Piedmont Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAFee Funeral Home, Northwest
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
