|
|
George W Propes
Greenville - George Washington Propes, 81, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 08, 2020, at from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm at Living Sanctuary followed by the funeral Service at 12:30 PM. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Sanctuary, 201 Piedmont Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAFee Funeral Home, Northwest
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020