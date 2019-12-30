Resources
Simpsonville - George Washington Watts, a Lee County native, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was an Area Manager with Woodmen of the World serving the Greenville area.

A WWII navy veteran, he left high school to serve but returned after his discharge to graduate. Mr. Watts served his home church of First Baptist - Mauldin as an assembly leader and an ordained deacon. He was a big Clemson Tiger fan.

Mr. Watts is survived by his wife, Ann Layton Watts; his sons, Wayne Watts and wife, Cindy, of Conyers, GA, and Reggie Watts and fiancee, Vickie, of Greenville; his daughter, Janet Henderson and husband, Joel, of Simpsonville; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM at First Baptist - Mauldin followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Friday, January 3rd at 2:00 PM in the Ashwood Church Cemetery, Sumter, SC.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
