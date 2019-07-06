Georgetta McDonald Ivester



Greenville - Georgetta McDonald Ivester, 75, daughter of the late Phronsie and Ed Middleton and the late James Edward McDonald died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Billy Ivester and the sister of Sharon Phillips and the late Marcus E. McDonald.



She is survived by her daughter Laura Calhoun; her son Allen Ivester and daughter-in-law Kristin; and her son Bo Ivester and daughter-in-law Joy. Her beloved grandchildren who called her "Gaga" are Heath and Halle Calhoun; Ellery and Mac Ivester; and Ella, Emily and Will Ivester.



Gaga owned and operated Southern Estates Antiques for many years. Prior to that, she worked for Ivester Electric, United Ministries, Christ Church Episcopal School, and Joan Gaulden Interiors.



Gaga loved music, art, and reading, but her true passion was enjoying her children, grandchildren, and all their many friends. She was a kind and loving soul who impacted everyone who came in contact with her. She was everyone's biggest cheerleader. She was our Tiny Giant.



Visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The memorial service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. A celebration of Gaga will be held at the home of son, Bo Ivester following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon St., Greenville, SC 29605.



