Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Taylors, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Taylors, SC
Georgianna L. Toates Obituary
Georgianna L. Toates

Greenville - Georgianna Lockhart Toates, 86, passed away March 7, 2020.

A native of Panther, West Virginia, daughter of the late Elias and Annie Smith Lockhart, she was a retired Tupperware distributor, a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, SC.

Surviving are her husband, Joseph "Joe" W. Toates of the home; two sons, Timothy W. Toates (Della) and Joel F. Toates (Reneé) of Greenville; a daughter, Joy T. Joyner (Darrell) of Greer; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, SC, conducted by Rev. Jamie Howell and Rev. Mark Hatfield. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Darrell Joyner.

Memorials may be made to Camp Evangel, 105 Camp Evangel Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia 24637.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
