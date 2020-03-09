|
Georgianna L. Toates
Greenville - Georgianna Lockhart Toates, 86, passed away March 7, 2020.
A native of Panther, West Virginia, daughter of the late Elias and Annie Smith Lockhart, she was a retired Tupperware distributor, a homemaker and a member of Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, SC.
Surviving are her husband, Joseph "Joe" W. Toates of the home; two sons, Timothy W. Toates (Della) and Joel F. Toates (Reneé) of Greenville; a daughter, Joy T. Joyner (Darrell) of Greer; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, Taylors, SC, conducted by Rev. Jamie Howell and Rev. Mark Hatfield. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 9:30-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Darrell Joyner.
Memorials may be made to Camp Evangel, 105 Camp Evangel Road, Pounding Mill, Virginia 24637.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020