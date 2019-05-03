|
Gerald Kenneth Davis, Sr.
Greenville - Gerald Kenneth Davis, Sr., 77, of Greenville, husband of Linda A. Davis, died May 1, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Frank and Vernette Williams Davis.
Gerald served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of Standing Springs Baptist Church and an active member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife Linda, are his son, Gerald "Jerry" Davis, Jr. of Spartanburg; grandson, Gerald "Trey" Davis, III of Greenville, niece, Beth Fowler of Mauldin; and nephew, John Reid of Simpsonville.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11am, in the chapel at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive with Tony Sponseler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr., online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 3, 2019