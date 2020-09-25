Dr. Gerald Wesley King, Sr.
Seabrook Island - Dr. Gerald Wesley "Gerry" King, Sr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after an extended illness. He was 79.
The second child of Eugene and Helen King, Gerry was born in Asheville, N.C., on December 12, 1940. He grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he enjoyed fishing with his father, and spent happy summers with his mother's family in Sherrills Ford, N.C.
Following his family's move to Greenville, S.C., Gerry graduated from Greenville High School, where he was a standout athlete, scholar, and student leader. He attended Wofford College on a football and basketball scholarship, studying English, before enrolling in the Medical University of South Carolina. After graduating, he did his internship and residency at Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago, also serving in the U.S. Navy as a Flight Surgeon on the USS Forrestal.
After completing his residency, Gerry began a teaching career at the Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, where he met Betty, his wife of 48 years. After completing a fellowship in hematology and oncology, he became a tenured professor, conducting research in the immune response to cancers.
In 1978, Gerry returned to Greenville to co-found its first oncology practice. For more than twenty years, he worked tirelessly to expand patient care throughout the Upstate. His dedication and contributions led to Greenville's affiliation with the National Cancer Institute and the establishment of Greenville Hospital System's Cancer Center, a hub for innovative research and treatment. His many civic contributions included helping found Greenville National Bank and serving as "team doctor" for his children's sports teams.
In 2001, Gerry and Betty retired to Seabrook Island, S.C., where he worked to preserve greenspace and served on the board of the property owners' association. He volunteered with Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, serving on its board, and tutored elementary school students on Johns Island. He also served on the foundation board of Roper St. Francis, where he received the Boyd Leadership Award and helped create its Meditation Garden.
Gerry was beloved by his patients and their families for his unwavering compassion. Gigantic in stature, he was warm and generous, delighting in company and conversation. Famous for his hugs and signature drinks, known as "Gerrys," he and Betty made everyone in their presence feel at home. He loved sharing his knowledge of the Lowcountry and was the first to show you how to ride a wave, throw a cast net, and hunt down the freshest shrimp in Rockville. He found his greatest happiness in the love of his wife, their three children, and their nine grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gene King. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Gerald ("Bo") King, Jr. (Catherine) of Decatur, Georgia; his son, Matt King (Kara) of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughter, Laura Duncan (Jason) of Lyman, S.C.; and his nine grandchildren, Madeleine King, Amelia King, and Eva Cate King; Miles King, Addie King, and Jamie King; Maggie Duncan, Katie Duncan, and Emmett Duncan.
A memorial service will be streamed on the website of the J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home (www.jhenrystuhr.com
) at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020. A celebration of Gerry's life will be planned for a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations to the Cancer Survivors Park in Greenville, P.O. Box 9428, Greenville, SC, 29604 (www.cancersurvivorspark.org
), and Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach, P.O. Box 607, Johns Island, SC 29457 (https://www.olmoutreach.org
).
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414.