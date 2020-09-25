I am saddened to hear of the passing of Dr. King. He touched me and my family in many ways, having treated a family member for cancer in his practice in Greenville. Little did I know that he would later become a mentor, a wonderful friend, and supporter during my time as Dental Director at Our Lady of Mercy Outreach. He always had encouraging words of wisdom for me that were formulated during his years of medical practice. As a Physician, he made me a better Dentist. I will never forget him, and want his family to know how much I appreciated them sharing him with the medical community here in Charleston. He was the best! Prayers for him and his family during this time.



Most sincerely,

John P. Howard DMD

Dental Director

Our Lady of Mercy Outreach

1998-2020



