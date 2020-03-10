Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
Gerald Wilson Graydon

Gerald Wilson Graydon Obituary
Gerald Wilson Graydon

Chesnee - Gerald Wilson Graydon, 76, of Chesnee, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Born in Laurens County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Alvin and Jeanette Wilson Graydon. He graduated from Anderson College, and was employed by Southeastern Freight Lines for 17 years until he started his business, Carolina Refrigerated Transport, where he worked until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, Clemson Tigers Football, the lake, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Chesnee First Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 56 years is one son, Kyle Graydon (Becca); three daughters, Gigi Oliver (Robbie), Milette Graydon, and Erica Davis (Jeremy); two sisters, Shirley Watson, and Linda Strange (Ronnie); eight grandchildren, Evan and Trent Mowrey, Justin Oliver (Becca), Kayla Hudson (Ricky), and Caroline, Graydon, Carson, and Matthew Davis; and one great-grandchild, Elliott Oliver.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 5:50 PM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.

The family asks that memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

www.MackeyMortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
