Geraldine Bowen Jacks
Clinton - Geraldine Bowen Jacks, age 83, the widow of Homer Derl Jacks, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.
She was born in Chesnee, SC and was the daughter of the late Boyce Robert Bowen and Pearl Reynolds Bowen. She was a former employee of Greenwood Mills, Wometco, and owner and operator of The Poodle Nook. She was also a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her three sons, Johnny Jacks (Jessie) of Joanna, Wayne Jacks of Anderson, and John Wayne Jacks of Chapin; five grandchildren, two in the local area, Bryan Jacks (Mari-Pat) and Stephanie Heiney (Andy), and three which live out of state, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Dean Bowen, and a granddaughter, Jody Jacks.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2 PM at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Joanna with burial to be at Pinelawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church, PO Box 87, Joanna, SC 29351 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.
The family will be at the home, 109 Reeder Street, Joanna, SC 29351.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019