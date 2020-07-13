1/1
Geraldine Pettus Hansel
Geraldine Pettus Hansel

Greenville - Geraldine Pettus Hansel (Gerry), 84, of Greenville, South Carolina passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born August 12, 1935 in Darlington, FL, she was the daughter of the late Harry Walker Pettus and Cozetta Tadlock Pettus. Gerry was married to Raymond L. Hansel of Eckhart Mines, MD for almost 63 years.

Gerry was known for her constant smile and servant spirit. She came to Greenville to attend Bob Jones Academy as a 16-year-old and went on to graduate from Bob Jones University with a Home Economics degree. Gerry then served at Bob Jones University in the Snack Shop and Bookstore for more than 40 years until her retirement. On weekends, she faithfully served alongside her husband as a pastor's wife at multiple churches in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia. Many summers she worked tirelessly at Christian camps in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin and mission teams to Hawaii, Uruguay and Haiti.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond L. Hansel and two children: Pamela Hansel Shannon (Marshall L Shannon) of Simpsonville, SC and Lane Hansel (Karen Manley Hansel) of Watertown, WI. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Faye Williams (Myron) of Greenville, SC, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son, Howard Kent Hansel of Greenville, SC and her brother, Harry Duane Pettus of Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

There will be a graveside service on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to EMU International, 209 Roberts Road, Taylors, SC 29687 or Bob Jones University Office of Advancement, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 2961.

Visit the Mackey at Century Drive online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
