Germain Rogers Bonneau, II
Aurora, CO - Germain Rogers Bonneau, II (Gerry/Peter), lost his battle with lung cancer August 11, 2019. He was born October 17, 1940 in Flushing, Queens, NY, to Germain Rogers Bonneau and Gladys Rose Pinckney.
Gerry's early years were spent in Bayside, NY, and Lake Success, Great Neck, NY. He attended The Manlius School in NY and Clemson University in SC. After college, he was employed in the family fine-woods lumber business, the J. J. Bonneau Company, founded by his great-grandfather in 1899. In 1966, he bought the family business, changed the name to the Bonneau Corporation and moved the company from Long Island City to Corona, NY. After he sold the business in 1971, he worked in the industrial equipment and paper sales divisions of John H. Free Paper Company, E. Green Company, and Bunzl of North American. He retired from Bunzl in 1981 and moved to Lake Keowee, Seneca, SC. In 2013, Gerry moved to Heather Gardens, Aurora, CO, to be near his daughters and grandchildren. His hobbies included Clemson football, genealogy, bowling and spending time with family and friends.
Gerry is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Patricia Moore Bonneau; daughters, Michelle B. Mollo, Annette B. Ferguson (spouse, Russell); Grandchildren: Ryanne Mollo Mikesell (spouse, Ryan), Jason Germain Mollo, and Lucas C. Ferguson; Great-grandchildren, twin boys; Jameson and Quentin Mikesell. He is predeceased by his half-brother, William (Bill) Palmer and sister, Ann Bonneau Cron, and his parents, all from Long Island, NY.
Services are private. His ashes will be interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park, in Greenville, SC. Burial date undetermined. In lieu of flowers, Gerry requested that donations be made to The Heather Gardens Foundation in his name. His wish is for trees to be planted to shade his favorite walking path.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 24, 2019