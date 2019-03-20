|
Gerry P. Ozzimo
Greer - Gerald "Gerry" Peter Ozzimo, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Orlando and Rose Mastromatteo Ozzimo. A graduate of Arizona State University, Gerry began his professional career with GE later transferring to Greenville in 1972. Gerry and Lenore founded Ozzie's Pizza in Greenville which they operated for over 8 years, later joining Digital Equipment Corporation. His decision to semi-retire allowed Gerry to pursue independent consulting.
Gerry was an avid bowler, reader and golfer. Gerry and Lenore enjoyed traveling, having been to China, Italy and all across the US.
Gerry was a founding member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and recently a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Lenore; daughters: Chrissa M. Fore and Michele L. Fleming (Daniel); sisters: Kathleen Ozzimo and Tana Arenson (Dave) and 4 grandchildren.
Receiving of friends will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 until 11:50 a.m. at Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607; , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 1215 S. Hwy 14, Greer, SC 29650.
Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019