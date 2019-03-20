Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church
Greer, SC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church
Greer, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerry Ozzimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerry P. Ozzimo


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gerry P. Ozzimo Obituary
Gerry P. Ozzimo

Greer - Gerald "Gerry" Peter Ozzimo, 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Orlando and Rose Mastromatteo Ozzimo. A graduate of Arizona State University, Gerry began his professional career with GE later transferring to Greenville in 1972. Gerry and Lenore founded Ozzie's Pizza in Greenville which they operated for over 8 years, later joining Digital Equipment Corporation. His decision to semi-retire allowed Gerry to pursue independent consulting.

Gerry was an avid bowler, reader and golfer. Gerry and Lenore enjoyed traveling, having been to China, Italy and all across the US.

Gerry was a founding member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and recently a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Lenore; daughters: Chrissa M. Fore and Michele L. Fleming (Daniel); sisters: Kathleen Ozzimo and Tana Arenson (Dave) and 4 grandchildren.

Receiving of friends will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 until 11:50 a.m. at Saint Rafka Maronite Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607; , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; St. Rafka Maronite Catholic Church, 1215 S. Hwy 14, Greer, SC 29650.

Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now