Gertie Smith
Gertie Smith

Greenville - Mrs. Gertie Lee Smith 67, passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 at Prisma Health. She was a daughter of the late Fred Jr., and Edna Brooks Floyd.

Surviving: her husband, Kenneth Smith of the home; one daughter, Jasmine Smith of the home; five sisters, Juanita Sitton of Greenville, SC, Carolyn Floyd of Hampton, VA, Mary (Dwight) Beasley of Taylors, SC, Sarah Floyd and Julia Floyd, both of Taylors, SC; two brothers, Theodore (Doris) Floyd and Julius Floyd, both of Taylors, SC; one grandson, Alexander Marple of the home; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2:00pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In Lieu of Flowers, please make to donations The Brain Aneurysm Foundation.

Email: give.bafoundation.org






Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
