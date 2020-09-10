Gertie Smith
Greenville - Mrs. Gertie Lee Smith 67, passed away on Monday September 7, 2020 at Prisma Health. She was a daughter of the late Fred Jr., and Edna Brooks Floyd.
Surviving: her husband, Kenneth Smith of the home; one daughter, Jasmine Smith of the home; five sisters, Juanita Sitton of Greenville, SC, Carolyn Floyd of Hampton, VA, Mary (Dwight) Beasley of Taylors, SC, Sarah Floyd and Julia Floyd, both of Taylors, SC; two brothers, Theodore (Doris) Floyd and Julius Floyd, both of Taylors, SC; one grandson, Alexander Marple of the home; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 2:00pm at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In Lieu of Flowers, please make to donations The Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
Email: give.bafoundation.org