|
|
Gertrude E. Washington
Waller, TX - Gertrude E. Washington, 81, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. By her side was her loving daughter, Karen Moore and other devoted relatives.
Gertrude is survived by her only child, Karen A. Moore, of Waller, TX; one sister, Maxine Moore; two brothers, Lee Roy Moore and Ulysses Moore all of Greenville, SC, and a host of other relatives.
Funeral Service is Saturday, May 18, 3:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home, 811 South Magnolia Boulevard, Magnolia, TX 77355
www.magnoliafunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019