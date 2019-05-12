Services
Magnolia Funeral Home and Cemetery
811 Magnolia Blvd.
Magnolia, TX 77355
(281) 356-3363
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Waller, TX - Gertrude E. Washington, 81, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. By her side was her loving daughter, Karen Moore and other devoted relatives.

Gertrude is survived by her only child, Karen A. Moore, of Waller, TX; one sister, Maxine Moore; two brothers, Lee Roy Moore and Ulysses Moore all of Greenville, SC, and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Service is Saturday, May 18, 3:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home, 811 South Magnolia Boulevard, Magnolia, TX 77355

www.magnoliafunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 12, 2019
