Gertrude "Trudy" Mae Fremont



Greenville - Gertrude "Trudy" Mae Fremont went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after years of struggling with a debilitating lung disease. Trudy was born on September 4, 1926 in Radnor, Delaware County, Ohio, the oldest of 4 children, to George Frederick Reed and Hazel Marie Kirk Reed.



Trudy graduated from Miami Valley School of Nursing in Dayton. Ohio, and while in nursing school during WW II, she served in the US Nurses Cadet Corps. She married Walter Gilbert Fremont, Jr. on August 12, 1947, and in 1949, they were the first married couple to graduate together from The University of Dayton. Trudy worked as a registered nurse in Madison, Wisconsin, at Shriner's Hospital in Greenville, SC, and then as a nurse and teacher at Bob Jones University for over 50 years where her husband was Dean of Education. She earned a master's degree from the University of NC Greensboro and played a big part in the formation and state approval of the Bob Jones University nursing department.



Trudy spoke and counseled on weekends with her husband for over 25 years in churches, camps, and conferences throughout the US and other countries. In later years she traveled with Dr. and Mrs. Jones III on similar speaking engagements. She did volunteer work at Piedmont Women's Center, counseled women and families extensively, and was devoted to her family. Trudy was a faithful member of Hampton Park Baptist Church for many years and sought to honor Jesus Christ in all she did. She loved to read, travel, study, teach, counsel, pray for others, and attempt new crafts. In 2006 she was presented with the South Carolina House of Representatives Republican Women's Caucus Woman of Achievement Award.



Trudy is survived by two children, Walter Gilbert Fremont III (Julie) and Gail Fremont Berger (Dan); six grandchildren, Tammy Berger Gates, Daniel R. Berger II (Oriana), Michelle Berger Snustead (Paul), Jessica Fremont Spriggs (Dan), Heather Fremont Douglass (Tim), and Whitney Fremont Neal (Justin); 10 great-grandchildren, and a brother Howard Kirk Reed (Pat). She is preceded in death by her husband Walter G. Fremont, Jr., her daughter Elaine Marie Fremont, her parents, Fred and Hazel Reed, and 2 sisters, Mary Elsie Reed Geiger and Charlotte Reed Ogden (Carl).



Visitation at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, 311 Century Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Wilds Camp and Conference Center, 1000 Wilds Ridge Road, Brevard, NC 28712 or Gospel Fellowship Association, 1809 Wade Hampton Blvd, Suite 110, Greenville, SC 29609.



Published in The Greenville News on June 23, 2019