Warrenton, GA - Gertrude Slater Kamp, 95, widow of Andrew Joseph Kamp, passed away at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Watseka, IL, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe and Elizabeth Walwer Slater.

Gertrude worked as a legal secretary for many years and had a strong work ethic. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and an avid reader of both magazines and books.

Gertrude is survived by two sons, William Kamp and his wife, Sandi, of Warrenton, GA and Steve Kamp and his wife, Sheila, of Fountain Inn; four grandsons, James, Kurt, Clifford, and Tommy; and eight great grandchildren.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary, 1916 Fairview Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
