Gilbert Eugene "Gene" Cox
Greer - Gilbert Eugene "Gene" Cox, 65, widower of Linda Sue Gwinn Pearson Cox, passed away June 27, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Gilbert Lee and Dorothy Mildred Burrell Cox, he was of the Church of God faith.
Surviving are a daughter, Jackie Wallace (Mike) of Greenville; two sons, Andy Pearson (Dianne) of Campobello and David Pearson of Greenville; a sister, Barbara Cox White (Ray) of Simpsonville; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Mr. Cox was predeceased by a brother, Roger Lee Cox and two grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to his niece and caretaker, Judy White.
Published in The Greenville News on June 29, 2019