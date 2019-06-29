Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Wood Memorial Park
Gilbert Eugene "Gene" Cox

Greer - Gilbert Eugene "Gene" Cox, 65, widower of Linda Sue Gwinn Pearson Cox, passed away June 27, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, son of the late Gilbert Lee and Dorothy Mildred Burrell Cox, he was of the Church of God faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Jackie Wallace (Mike) of Greenville; two sons, Andy Pearson (Dianne) of Campobello and David Pearson of Greenville; a sister, Barbara Cox White (Ray) of Simpsonville; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Mr. Cox was predeceased by a brother, Roger Lee Cox and two grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to his niece and caretaker, Judy White.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 29, 2019
