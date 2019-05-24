Gilbert "Charles" Mills



Greenville - Gilbert Charles Mills, 73, and husband of Judy Mills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born in Greenville December 29, 1945 a son of Broadus and Helen Black Mills.



Charles got through the tenth grade, often telling people he went in the front door and out the back door. He went on to own his own HVAC business for many years. When he wasn't working, Charles could be found on the golf course. He was a Hejaz Shriner, and a member of Sam Poe Lodge 284, A.F.M.



Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Judy of Greenville; a son, Andrew Mills (Paige) of Greenville; two daughters, Denise Ruby (Eric) of Greenville and Sherry Cook (Benji) of Travelers Rest; two brothers, Jimmy Mills (Violet) and Ronny Mills (Kim); a sister, Dianne Mills; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four brothers, Roger, Doug, Phillip, and Dwight Mills.



Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Tuesday, May 28 at the Freedom Fellowship in Central. Committal services with military honors and Masonic rites will follow at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.



The family will receive friends from 10:30AM to 12:20 PM prior to the service.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to - Greenville, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, 108 Cross Creek Road, Central. Published in The Greenville News on May 24, 2019