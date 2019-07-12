|
Gladys Burns Dorsey
Seneca - Gladys Burns Dorsey, widow of Arthur C. "Sonny" Dorsey, passed away peacefully at Cottingham Hospice House on July 10, 2019. Gladys loved animals, Pekingese dogs in particular, gardening, and spending time at the lake with family and friends. If she met you within a few minutes she wanted to know all about you. The family wishes to thank Kimbra Oliver for all her love and care.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Sybil Burns, her first husband, George D. Butler, Jr. who was KIA during WWII, her beloved nephew Tony Alan Cox and her son-in-law Jeff Snipes.
She is survived by her sister, Grace B. Reese, her daughter Kimberly D. Snipes, granddaughter Katy Snipes Anderson (Robert) and grandson Jake Snipes (Virginia).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodlawn Remembrance Chapel Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 am, with a viewing before beginning at 9:15 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Condolences to the family can be made at www.woodlawn-fh.com
Published in The Greenville News on July 12, 2019