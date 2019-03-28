|
|
Gladys "Jo" Cleveland Williams
Greenville - Gladys "Jo" Cleveland Williams, 89, widow of Thomas Truman Williams, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late James Louis Cleveland and Mathilda Jeanette Touchstone Cleveland Gurley.
Jo was a 1946 graduate of Parker High School and a member of Paris View Baptist Church.
She is survived by two children, Tommy Williams (Kitty) of Greenville and Janet Koss of Greenville; two grandchildren, Kathryn Wallace (Drew) and Scott Williams (Rebecca); and three great grandchildren, Rush Branson Williams, Orlando John Wallace, and Sidney Belle Wallace.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019