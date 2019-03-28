Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Gladys Cleveland "Jo" Williams Obituary
Gladys "Jo" Cleveland Williams

Greenville - Gladys "Jo" Cleveland Williams, 89, widow of Thomas Truman Williams, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late James Louis Cleveland and Mathilda Jeanette Touchstone Cleveland Gurley.

Jo was a 1946 graduate of Parker High School and a member of Paris View Baptist Church.

She is survived by two children, Tommy Williams (Kitty) of Greenville and Janet Koss of Greenville; two grandchildren, Kathryn Wallace (Drew) and Scott Williams (Rebecca); and three great grandchildren, Rush Branson Williams, Orlando John Wallace, and Sidney Belle Wallace.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
