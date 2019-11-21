|
|
Gladys Elizabeth (Norris) Moon
Greenwood, IN - Gladys Elizabeth (Norris) Moon, Greenwood, IN, passed away November 18, 2019. She was born on December 13, 1942 to Raymond and Evelyn (Worrell) Norris in Gastonia, NC. Gladys was a loving, generous, kindhearted, selfless, proud mother and grandmother, who was a devout Christian. She was a proud graduate of the class of 1961 Parker High School, Greenville, SC and loved the yearly reunions in Myrtle Beach dancing with all her friends. Mrs. Moon enjoyed sewing, cross stich, and spending time with her family racing where she could be found with a video camera in hand. She loved cats and dogs with a soft spot for special needs pets. Gladys enjoyed football and Pacer's basketball. She played piano and sang with several church choirs. You could always count on her outfits to match from head to toe. Gladys is survived by her son Rohn Moon of Greenwood, IN; daughter Ame (Greg) Robinson of Dagsboro, DE; granddaughter Logan Robinson of Dagsboro, DE; 3 special nephews, Greg, Smokey and Jeff Norris; sister in law Debbie Norris; lifelong friend Ann Howard of Greenville, SC; and Julie Coleman of Greenwood, IN; and the Ladies Lunch Group at Smith Valley UMC. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Leo and Evelyn (Worrell) Norris; husband Don Moon; and brothers, Don and David Norris. The family would like to thank Community Cancer Center, Visiting Angels, and Smith Valley United Methodist Church that has been a shining light throughout. Also, thanks to Community Hospice, with special thanks to Darla, Josh and Molly. Gladys requested in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Smith Valley United Methodist Church, 5293 Old Smith Valley Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 12 PM with visitation from 10 AM until time of service at Smith Valley United Methodist Church, 5293 Old Smith Valley Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143. Private family burial will be held after services.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019