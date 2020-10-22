1/
Gladys Garrett Jones
Gladys Garrett Jones

Greenville - Gladys Garrett Jones, 94, of Greenville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Sr. and Myrtle Rodgers Garrett.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a 1943 graduate of Parker High School. Gladys was a faithful member of Calvary First Baptist Church and a member of Dorcas Sunday School Class until she was unable to attend due to her failing health.

She is survived by her two sons, Dan Jones (Libby), of Powdersville and Mike Jones (Jannie) of Greenville; two grandsons, Matt Jones (Jessica), and Chandler Jones; three great grandchildren, Isaac Jones, Braxton Heath and Kyleigh Heath.

Gladys was the last surviving member of her immediate family, in addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William "Dub" Jones; siblings, Marie G. Addis, Margaret G. Robinson, Arthur Garrett Jr. and Edith G. Bishop; grandson, Garrett Jones; and a great grandson, Benjamin Jones.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Calvary First Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing of a face mask.

Memorials may be made to Calvary First Baptist Church, 11 Tampa Street, Greenville, SC 29609.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care of Gladys while she was a resident at NHC of Greenville.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com "Tribute Wall."

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
