Gladys Jennings
Greenville - Gladys Kathleen (Kitty) Perry Jennings, wife of the late, long-serving Greenville City Police Chief, Harold Charles Jennings, died on September 23, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born on October 17, 1927, at her family home in the Dunean community of Greenville, to businessman and entrepreneur, Joseph Jones Perry and Naomi M. Dempsey Perry. Gladys was the youngest of four children.
Mrs. Jennings was a 1944 graduate of West Gantt High School, where she was president of the senior class, captain of the champion girls' basketball team, assistant editor of the school newspaper, May Queen Court, member of the girls' glee club and Beta Club. Following high school, Gladys entered the Woman's College of Furman University (class of 1948), where she majored in literature. She maintained life-long contacts with her "Furman Girls," being the last living member of this treasured group of friends.
In her early marriage, Gladys taught school at her alma mater, West Gantt, and later worked several years as secretary to Mr. R.G. Wilson, founder and President of Barbecue King, Inc. Afterwards, she was office manager and assistant to the President of Bell Pharmacal Corp. (now Perrigo). At the time of her retirement, she was office manager for her dear friend, Vivian Wong, at Wong Enterprises.
Mrs. Jennings was a lifelong Episcopalian, of which she was devoutly proud. She and her husband, Harold, were both communicants of Christ Church Episcopal for nearly 50 years, where Gladys was a long-time choir member and was active in the Altar Guild, Committee for Senior Adults, and Delegate to the Episcopal Diocesan Convention. Prior to joining Christ Church, Gladys and her family were members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, which her family was instrumental in establishing.
In her later years, Gladys and Harold enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and being avid travelers. Together, they toured all 50 states and many foreign countries, spanning every continent except Antarctica. Gladys also was an author, having published a book about her husband's and his family's law enforcement and public service careers to the City of Greenville. She also was an accomplished cook and contributed to many cookbooks and events in the Greenville community.
Gladys will be best remembered for her community service and philanthropy, sharp wit, homemade pound cakes, kindness, quiet dignity, and love of her native Greenville and its history. She loved to tell jokes, was the life of any party, and was the beloved matriarch of the long-standing Perry-Jennings families. Many in the law enforcement community throughout the state, called her the "First Lady of the Greenville Police Department," as her love and respect for officers and their families knew no bounds.
Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Harold, of almost 70 years; her parents; siblings: Jo Alice (Joby) Perry Harris, Ruth Naomi Perry Holbrook, and James Carlton Perry; and step-grandson, David Bruce Gresham. Survivors include her two beloved children, Kathleen Perry (Kathy) Jennings and Dr. Harold Charles Jennings, Jr.; two accomplished grandchildren, James Steven (Jay) Jennings-Gresham, a young attorney, and Caroline Spears Jennings, a small business owner. Also surviving is a dear sister-in-law, Sara Jo Youngblood Jennings; Godson, Chris Hauser; Goddaughters: Anita Wong Hargett, Madina Wong Cauthen, Michele Wong White, and Madeline Wong; and special nephews and many countless friends and much-loved relatives.
The celebration of Gladys' life will include a funeral service at her cherished Christ Church Episcopal in downtown Greenville on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with interment following in the historic Christ Episcopal Churchyard. Honorary Pallbearers will be former, retired, and current Greenville City Police Officers and Police Auxiliary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and remembrances may be made to the Harold C. Jennings Foundation, Greenville Police Department, 4 McGee Street, Greenville, SC 29601; or to Christ Church Episcopal, 10 North Church Street, Greenville SC 29601. The Harold C. Jennings Foundation was created in 1977 by the Chief and Gladys to educate outstanding children of Greenville Police Officers.
