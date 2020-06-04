Gladys StairleyGreenville - Gladys Jean Mullinax Stairley, widowed wife of Roger (Rod) Alan Stairley, died Friday, May 29th, 2020. The youngest of sixteen children, Gladys was the daughter of Louis K. Mullinax and Janie Lee Mullinax and was originally from Hendersonville, NC.A lifetime member of Dunean Baptist Church, Gladys and Roger were involved with youth ministries at Dunean. Gladys was in banking and bookkeeping for over 40 years and held an associate's degree. She loved to paint, draw and write poetry. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and would frequently proclaim the gospel of Christ to strangers she met.She is survived by her beloved son, Tracy Kent Stairley (Barbara); grandchildren Rebecca and William. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Roger.A service will be held at Dunean Baptist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunean Baptist Church.