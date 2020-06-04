Gladys Stairley
Gladys Stairley

Greenville - Gladys Jean Mullinax Stairley, widowed wife of Roger (Rod) Alan Stairley, died Friday, May 29th, 2020. The youngest of sixteen children, Gladys was the daughter of Louis K. Mullinax and Janie Lee Mullinax and was originally from Hendersonville, NC.

A lifetime member of Dunean Baptist Church, Gladys and Roger were involved with youth ministries at Dunean. Gladys was in banking and bookkeeping for over 40 years and held an associate's degree. She loved to paint, draw and write poetry. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and would frequently proclaim the gospel of Christ to strangers she met.

She is survived by her beloved son, Tracy Kent Stairley (Barbara); grandchildren Rebecca and William. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Roger.

A service will be held at Dunean Baptist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dunean Baptist Church.






Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 4, 2020
Gladys was a beautiful human being. She always had a hug and a kiss when ever she saw me and mother at church. She even painted me a picture of me catching a big fish from my boat. She was such a love and she will be missed.
Jean Long-Thomason
Friend
May 30, 2020
Mrs. Gladys was a very special lady. She was talented artistically, loved people fiercely, and had a close relationship with the Lord. She was so strong, fun to be around, and an all around incredible person. Her passing is such a loss to this world, but a gain for heaven! I am sure her beloved Roger was there to welcome her. I know she loved her son Kent, daughter in law Barbara, grandchildren Rebecca and William very much. My thoughts and prayers are with them.
Heather Shehan
Friend
