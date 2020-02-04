Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Committal
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens
7784 Augusta Road
Piedmont, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Standard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Elaine Standard


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Elaine Standard Obituary
Glenda Elaine Standard

Easley - Glenda Elaine Standard, 73, wife of Bill Standard of 58 years, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Coleman and Minnie Leroy.

Mrs. Standard was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and trio group.

Elaine was the owner of Elaine's Styling Salon. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother, as well as a giving spirit to countless others.

In addition to her spouse Bill, she is survived by two sons Erik (Jennifer) Standard, and Joe (Jan) Standard; grandchildren Adam Widener, Amber Standard, Braisin Standard, and Brinley Standard; great grandchildren Jana Widener, Shannon Widener, and Aiden Redding; sisters Kathy Couch, Dot Couch, and Zelda Thurston; brothers James Leroy and Stanley Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Phillips.

The visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now