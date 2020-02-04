|
Glenda Elaine Standard
Easley - Glenda Elaine Standard, 73, wife of Bill Standard of 58 years, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Coleman and Minnie Leroy.
Mrs. Standard was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and trio group.
Elaine was the owner of Elaine's Styling Salon. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother, as well as a giving spirit to countless others.
In addition to her spouse Bill, she is survived by two sons Erik (Jennifer) Standard, and Joe (Jan) Standard; grandchildren Adam Widener, Amber Standard, Braisin Standard, and Brinley Standard; great grandchildren Jana Widener, Shannon Widener, and Aiden Redding; sisters Kathy Couch, Dot Couch, and Zelda Thurston; brothers James Leroy and Stanley Smith; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Phillips.
The visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
