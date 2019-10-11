|
Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr.
Isle of Palms - Glenn A. Stiegman, Jr., age 71, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019, on the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. He was born on Parris Island in South Carolina on March 18, 1948.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Imogene Stiegman of Glennville, Georgia.
Glenn was STAR student and class salutatorian of the Glennville High School Class of 1966. After earning a degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Georgia Southern University, he began a career in the financial arena.
During his career, he served as CFO of the Greenville County School District (1983-1993), Spartanburg District 7 (1993-2008); and the Charleston County School District (2015-2017), all in South Carolina. Glenn's led to the creation of the South Carolina Association of Governmental Organizations (SCAGO) where he served as the original Chairman of the Board from 2002 to 2007. With Glenn's leadership, SCAGO has saved millions of dollars for South Carolina school districts. After retiring, Glenn served as a financial consultant for various school districts in South Carolina.
He was on the board of the Greenville Federal Credit Union, Greenville Zoo, and a member of several civic organizations in the Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina, area. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and had a special love for animals.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Stiegman of Isle of Palms, South Carolina; one son, Glenn A. Stiegman III (wife, Jane); of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; two daughters, Ashley Stiegman of New York City, New York; and Amanda Stiegman of Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Steve Stiegman of Glennville, Georgia; a sister, Pam Waters (husband, Terry) of Glennville, Georgia; sister-in-law, Pam Surratt (husband, Joel) of Kernersville, North Carolina; three grandchildren: Griffin, Iris, and Davis Stiegman of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019, with visitation from 12:30-2PM at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, with burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Humane Society or any animal shelter in your area or to a .
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019