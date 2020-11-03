Glenn A. Taylor
Greer - Glenn Allen Taylor, 72, passed away November 2, 2020.
A native of Greer, he was a son of the late Anthony Eugene and Virginia Belue Taylor; an architectural designer and member of First Presbyterian Church of Greer.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Dobbins Taylor of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery A. and Kara Taylor of Greer and granddaughters, Preston Marie Taylor and Hayden Kathleen Taylor.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. Whitney Moss. Please wear orange to the service. The family will be wearing masks in observance of the Corona Virus pandemic, and request that friends in attendance wear masks.
The family will hold a brief visitation after the service.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Greer, 100 School Road, Greer, SC 29651.
