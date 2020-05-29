Glenn Hackney
Glenn Hackney

Greenville - Mr. Glenn Allen "Grill Master KC" Hackney, 54, of Greenville, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.

Viewing: Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 10:00am to 7:00pm

Location: Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary.






Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Viewing
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
