Glenn Hackney
Greenville - Mr. Glenn Allen "Grill Master KC" Hackney, 54, of Greenville, passed on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
Viewing: Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 10:00am to 7:00pm
Location: Watkins, Garrett and Woods Mortuary.
Published in The Greenville News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.