Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Hendricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Hendricks Obituary
Glenn Hendricks

Belton - Leonard Glenn Hendricks, 90, husband of Evelyn Chastain Hendricks, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Born in Six Mile, he was a son of the late Onest Folger and Addie Smith Hendricks. He retired as a residential contractor and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his wife of seventy-two years, he is survived by five generations, including his children, Nancy Watson of Pelzer, Margaret Lewis of Belton, Dale Hendricks (Paula) of Belton, Kathy Hendricks of Belton, and Pam Brown (David) of St. Port Lucia, FL; brother, Ernest Hendricks of Belton; sisters, Bobbie Jean Kennedy of Belton, Carolyn McMahon of Belton, Shirley Chastain of Greenville, Polly Gambrell of Simpsonville, Oledia Coker of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Keith and Chris Watson, Allen Collen, Edward Agee, Steve Hendricks, Trevor and Parker Hunt, and Ashley Brown; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and six great-great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two brothers; five sisters; and one granddaughter, Jackie Collen.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary chapel, with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now