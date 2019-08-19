|
Glenn Hendricks
Belton - Leonard Glenn Hendricks, 90, husband of Evelyn Chastain Hendricks, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Born in Six Mile, he was a son of the late Onest Folger and Addie Smith Hendricks. He retired as a residential contractor and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife of seventy-two years, he is survived by five generations, including his children, Nancy Watson of Pelzer, Margaret Lewis of Belton, Dale Hendricks (Paula) of Belton, Kathy Hendricks of Belton, and Pam Brown (David) of St. Port Lucia, FL; brother, Ernest Hendricks of Belton; sisters, Bobbie Jean Kennedy of Belton, Carolyn McMahon of Belton, Shirley Chastain of Greenville, Polly Gambrell of Simpsonville, Oledia Coker of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Keith and Chris Watson, Allen Collen, Edward Agee, Steve Hendricks, Trevor and Parker Hunt, and Ashley Brown; ten great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and six great-great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by two brothers; five sisters; and one granddaughter, Jackie Collen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the mortuary chapel, with burial to follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 19, 2019