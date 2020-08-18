My heart sank when I learned the news of Glenn. We had been great friends since kindergarten and thru college years. Unfortunately we lost track of each other shortly after college and my entering the Army, until our 45th HS class reunion. We reminisced about what fine competitors we were in our youth, whether running, golfing (I was horrible) and even playing a little lacrosse together. It was so great to reconnect and making plans for future visits. I cycled but was not into mountain biking but told him that I'd give it try with him. Unfortunately we will have to do it in the next world. I had the sad duty to inform our class of his passing. Glenn didn't participate on Facebook but do know that on our class high school FB page, the tributes and prayers for Glenn and family are almost too numerous to count in less than 2 hours. I hope the prayers are comforting. Do know that I will dedicate my next ultramarathon run (when one is permitted) to honor Glenn. I salute my friend Glenn.

Bill Moeller

Friend