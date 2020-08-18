1/1
Glenn Lawrence Benzing
1956 - 2020
Glenn Lawrence Benzing

Easley - After a long fight, characterized by his trademark determination, Glenn Benzing completed his final ride on August 12, 2020. Born July 10, 1956, in Pasadena, TX and raised in Hamilton, OH, Glenn had been a resident of Upstate South Carolina since graduating from Clemson University, and was a proud member of the Easley First United Methodist Church. He was a longtime engineer at Techtronic Industries (TTI), where he prided himself on mentoring the next generation of engineers and passing on his considerable knowledge around motor development.

In every endeavor, Glenn gave all of himself. The intensity and fervor with which he approached life was balanced by his easygoing and unfailingly kind demeanor. He was an avid cyclist and a skilled baker, and he combined these passions beautifully—his cycling groups will undoubtedly remember him as the "Anonymous Baker," and many had their long rides fueled by his brownies and raisin bars. When he wasn't on his bike, Glenn was most likely tending to his beloved trails. He adored creating spaces where others could share in his profound appreciation for the outdoors. Glenn had a teacher's heart, and his legacy is one of genuine altruism, inspiring others, and leaving the world around him a little bit better than he found it. He aspired to greatness in all that he did, and he motivated others to seek greatness in themselves.

Glenn's most treasured role was "Pops," and his sons and grandsons were the pride of his life. He is survived by his two sons, Brandon (Beth) Benzing of Raleigh, NC and Travis Benzing of Austin, TX; and two grandsons, Samuel and Alden Benzing of Raleigh, NC. He also leaves behind his beloved siblings and best friends: Bruce (Jo Anne) Benzing of Fairfield, OH; Jimmy (Donna) Benzing of North Canton, OH; Martin (Pauline) Benzing of Paducah, KY, and Cathy (Carl) Nelson of Jacksonville, FL. He was predeceased by his parents, James Alfred and Nancy Freshour Benzing, and by his former wife and mother of his children, Nanette Benzing.

The family wishes to extend its sincerest gratitude to the staff of the JMS Burn Center at Doctor's Hospital in Augusta, Georgia for the unparalleled care Glenn received in his final weeks, and to the entire TTI/Ryobi team for their continued support.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private, family-only service and trail dedication will be held and recorded on the TTI trailhead grounds, located at 121 Wigfall Drive, in Anderson, SC at 9AM on August 22nd. A video of the service will be posted to the Robinson Funeral Home website and available for all guests to view. From noon until 3PM on August 22nd, the family will receive friends and welcome well-wishers to walk along the trails that Glenn has created. The trails will be open until 5PM. Please come masked, socially distant, and spread visits out as much as possible within the visitation window.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Glenn's memory to one of his favorite charities: The Rails to Trails Conservancy at https://www.railstotrails.org/.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
TTI trailhead grounds
AUG
22
Service
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Sorry for the family's loss! My condolences for the whole family. Especially the ones I know Bruce and Joann and their children. I never met Glenn wish I could have and know you all have a great family and Glenn sounded well achieved. GODSPEED!
Joe Moran Jr.
Friend
August 18, 2020
I wish I had been able to have more rides with you. I send my deepest sympathy to the family.
Diane Burley
Friend
August 18, 2020
I unfortunately we never able to meet Glenn, but know he was truly a great man by how good and wonderful his son Brandon is. It is truly a loss to everyone, but it is solemnly hopeful to know that his legacy will live on in his family. I have you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Mike Smith
August 18, 2020
My heart sank when I learned the news of Glenn. We had been great friends since kindergarten and thru college years. Unfortunately we lost track of each other shortly after college and my entering the Army, until our 45th HS class reunion. We reminisced about what fine competitors we were in our youth, whether running, golfing (I was horrible) and even playing a little lacrosse together. It was so great to reconnect and making plans for future visits. I cycled but was not into mountain biking but told him that I'd give it try with him. Unfortunately we will have to do it in the next world. I had the sad duty to inform our class of his passing. Glenn didn't participate on Facebook but do know that on our class high school FB page, the tributes and prayers for Glenn and family are almost too numerous to count in less than 2 hours. I hope the prayers are comforting. Do know that I will dedicate my next ultramarathon run (when one is permitted) to honor Glenn. I salute my friend Glenn.
Bill Moeller
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rest in Peace my old friend. I was very glad to have visited with you in Hamilton last summer at our class reunion. Prayers to his family.
Thomas Vokes
Family Friend
August 18, 2020
My wife Raylene and I will miss Glenn. I had the privilege of cycling many miles with him. He was a very special person. We send condolences to the family
Richard Webster
Friend
August 18, 2020
Glenn was a very good man and he will be missed very much. I pray that God provides peace and comfort to his family.
A brother in Christ,
J. Kyle Sander
Kyle Sander
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Praying for continued strength, peace & comfort for all of you as you face the days ahead. Glenn will be tremendously missed.
Mark & Sherrie McJunkin
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Brandon, Travis and families, I didn't know Glen, personally, but I did know him through Elle , and you, Brandon. I knew wonderful things about how he loved biking and hiking and doing things with his sons. My heart goes out to all of you. I'm here if you need me. Love and prayers for all.
Debbie Ellis
August 18, 2020
Glenn was one of the very nicest people I ever knew. I wish I'd had the opportunity to spend more time with him. Rest in peace!
Bob Chambers
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rest in peace gentle soul.
Lisa Murr
Family
August 18, 2020
Glenn was a fantastic person, one of the nicest I've ever met. I had a chance to meet him in the early 2000's when I was a board member for the Electric City Cycling Club, and we had a chance to reconnect after I moved back from Georgia to work at Trek Bicycle Store of Greenville. Glenn was a great man, and will be missed. I wish nothing but my best to the family during this tough time.
Josh Boggs
Friend
August 18, 2020
Glenn was a very special man, a gentle soul . Glenn was a very intelligent engineer and was always willing to help mentor others which showed me he had a teaching heart.
Always a true gentleman and a great friend.
The family will be in my prayers, I know this is a sad and terrible loss , but thankful for great memories and much love that I know he shared with you. God bless and comfort you in the days ahead.prayers
Jessie James
Coworker
August 18, 2020
I knew Glen as one of the SAG people for the Tour de Tugalo (SAG stop #5). I was always impressed with his unfailing friendliness to the cyclists coming through, and of course, with the hundreds of baked goods he brought to the weekend. The mint brownies were my favorite. I have added a picture I took during one of those TdT events. Of course, Glen is in the background while cyclists are upfront, enjoying the goodies. Prayers rising for all of you.
Robin Dake
Family
August 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Angela Sutton - former colleague of Beth in Raleigh NC
Angela Sutton
Coworker
August 18, 2020
To know Glenn was to love him. Brandon did a wonderful job of keeping us informed and we thank him for what had to be a difficult thing to do. I'm sure Glenn is very proud of a task well done. We will miss him. (and his famous brownies).
Sandy and Tom Proshuto
Friend
August 18, 2020
To Brandon, Travis and all the family. My entire family is saddened by this horrible tragedy that has taken place and has taken Glenn from us. Glenn was a wonderful person in so many ways, He was my Boss for several years and was when I retired in March 2016. My wife Carolyn and I send our love and prayers to all of you. May you feel God's love and comfort as you go thru this difficult time in your life.
Roy Ross
Coworker
August 18, 2020
Mike and Tammy Stephens
Michael Stephens
Friend
