Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
the Chapel
Glenn Maxwell Burns

Glenn Maxwell Burns Obituary
Glenn Maxwell Burns

Greenville - Glenn Maxwell Burns, 44, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born in Greenville to Carroll Burns and the late Susan Vickery Burns. He was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church and was employed with Oppermann Webbing. He was an avid USC Gamecock fan and a very loving father.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Crystal Walker Phillips; two children, Nevaeh Burns and Zachery Phillips; and a brother, Jeffrey Burns.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Condolences to the family can be made by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019
