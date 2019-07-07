|
Glenn Maxwell Burns
Greenville - Glenn Maxwell Burns, 44, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was born in Greenville to Carroll Burns and the late Susan Vickery Burns. He was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church and was employed with Oppermann Webbing. He was an avid USC Gamecock fan and a very loving father.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Crystal Walker Phillips; two children, Nevaeh Burns and Zachery Phillips; and a brother, Jeffrey Burns.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel.
Published in The Greenville News on July 7, 2019