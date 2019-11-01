|
|
Glenn N. Lackey
Greenville - Mr. Glenn Lackey, 78, of Greenville, SC passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his beloved wife; Marianne, son; Rusty Bryant, daughter; Cindy Lollis, and two grandsons; Blake and Connor Lollis. After Glenn's unbounded love and devotion to Marianne, his passion was Clemson football and home grown tomatoes. Glenn retired from the US Marine Corps in 1978, when he last served as the Dept. Admin Chief at Parris Island. Glenn also retired as "A" machine operation at General Electric.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5,2019 starting at 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm in the Chapel of Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC, 29611, with funeral services to begin at 2:00 pm, interment to immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Picken's County Animal Shelter in Glenn's honor.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019