Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Lackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn N. Lackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn N. Lackey Obituary
Glenn N. Lackey

Greenville - Mr. Glenn Lackey, 78, of Greenville, SC passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by his beloved wife; Marianne, son; Rusty Bryant, daughter; Cindy Lollis, and two grandsons; Blake and Connor Lollis. After Glenn's unbounded love and devotion to Marianne, his passion was Clemson football and home grown tomatoes. Glenn retired from the US Marine Corps in 1978, when he last served as the Dept. Admin Chief at Parris Island. Glenn also retired as "A" machine operation at General Electric.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5,2019 starting at 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm in the Chapel of Westville Funerals, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC, 29611, with funeral services to begin at 2:00 pm, interment to immediately follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Picken's County Animal Shelter in Glenn's honor.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -