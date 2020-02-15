Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Wiik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Wiik


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Wiik Obituary
Glenn Wiik

Greenville - Glenn Leon Wiik, 86, of Greenville, husband of the late Dianne Eustes Wiik, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.

Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Felker Wiik.

Mr. Wiik was a US Army Veteran who obtained his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University in PA. He retired from Exide Battery where he worked as an accountant. He was an avid gardener and baseball fan, and especially loved The Atlanta Braves.

Glenn is survived by a son, Dale Wiik, of Greenville; and two grandsons, Dylan and Connor Wiik.

The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now