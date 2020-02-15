|
|
Glenn Wiik
Greenville - Glenn Leon Wiik, 86, of Greenville, husband of the late Dianne Eustes Wiik, died Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born in Allentown, PA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Elizabeth Felker Wiik.
Mr. Wiik was a US Army Veteran who obtained his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University in PA. He retired from Exide Battery where he worked as an accountant. He was an avid gardener and baseball fan, and especially loved The Atlanta Braves.
Glenn is survived by a son, Dale Wiik, of Greenville; and two grandsons, Dylan and Connor Wiik.
The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020