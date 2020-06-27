Glenna Taylor Jones
Glenna Taylor Jones

Florence - Glenna Taylor Jones, 87, widow of James Earl Jones, went to be with her Lord on June 25, 2020. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and sharing the love of Jesus Christ.

A native of Lavonia, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Lester Sim and Ruth Cantrell Taylor. She retired from Social Security Administration in Florence, SC and was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Darlington, SC.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Byron and Becky Jones of Florence, SC and Tim and Melany Jones of Timmonsville, SC; two brothers, Phil Taylor (Becky) of Simpsonville, SC and Rev. Jerry Taylor (Sue) of Moore, SC; and three sisters, Sharon Lindsey (Rev. Bobby) of Boiling Springs, SC, Janice Fleming of Greenville, SC and Pam Barnette (Johnny) of Easley, SC. She was "Nana" to six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Jones was predeceased by a sister, Gwen Pace.

Private funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Frank Camp and Rev. James Murray. Webcasting of the service will be available online at www.thewoodmortuary.com.

A public graveside committal will follow at Rocky Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Greenville, SC at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Victory Baptist Church, 633 W. Smith Ave., Darlington, SC 29532 or Forest Hills Baptist Church, 317 Forest Hills Dr., Hartsville, SC 29550.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
