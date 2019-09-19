|
|
Gloria Gail Young
Mauldin - Gloria Gail Young, 73, of Mauldin, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Homer W. and Ruth Peigler Young.
Gloria was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She retired from WW Granger and Fiber Industries after over 20 years of service. Gloria was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
She is survived by her brother, Eugene L. Young of Mauldin; and special friends, Larry and Juanita Childers and Ron Seagraves.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The graveside service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, West.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville, 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 19, 2019