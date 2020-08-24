1/
Gloria Jean Chavis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Jean Chavis

Simpsonville - Gloria Jean Chavis, 80, of Simpsonville, widow of Carlie "Mac" Chavis, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. Addy.

Mrs. Chavis is survived by her children, Carl M. Chavis, Jr. of Simpsonville, Paulette Owings and her husband, Terry, of Waterloo, and Tracy Kelemen of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Joseph Henderson (Essa), Will Henderson, Christian Chavis, and Brooke Kelemen; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mina, and Aly; and one brother, Alton Sellers and his wife, Nancy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will be in the mausoleum.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Please wear a mask and practice "social distancing."

Cannon Funeral Home

www.CannonByrd.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved