Gloria Jean ChavisSimpsonville - Gloria Jean Chavis, 80, of Simpsonville, widow of Carlie "Mac" Chavis, Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 24, 2020.Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Mary E. Addy.Mrs. Chavis is survived by her children, Carl M. Chavis, Jr. of Simpsonville, Paulette Owings and her husband, Terry, of Waterloo, and Tracy Kelemen of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Joseph Henderson (Essa), Will Henderson, Christian Chavis, and Brooke Kelemen; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Mina, and Aly; and one brother, Alton Sellers and his wife, Nancy.A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Cannon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will be in the mausoleum.The family will receive friends following the service.Please wear a mask and practice "social distancing."Cannon Funeral Home