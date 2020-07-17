1/1
Gloria Jean Sisk Day
1944 - 2020
Gloria Jean Sisk Day

Easley - Mrs. Gloria Jean Sisk Day, 75, wife of Tommy Joe Day, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Jesse L. Sisk and the late Sara Holland Sisk, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with family. Mrs. Day worked for over forty years in customer service for Southern Bell and MCI, which is currently known as Verizon. She was a cherished member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where she was also a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of fifty-seven years, are daughters, Donna Day Rowland of Simpsonville and Tonja Day Durham (Darrell) of Easley; a sister, Patricia Sisk Moore of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren, William Chase Durham (Samantha) of Pickens, Casey Breanna Rowland of Simpsonville, and Alexis Nichole Durham of Easley; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Gray Durham of Pickens.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Sisk; and sisters, Eloise Sica and Pamela Tippett.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
JUL
19
Service
03:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
JUL
19
Interment
04:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 18, 2020
Jean was one of those rare wonderful and sweet hearted ladies that always made you feel loved. For 18 years she was my sister in-law and in my heart she always was. I am so very sorry for the family's loss and for their grief and pain. You all are in my heart and prayers. Love always, Aunt Debbie
Debbie Kilgore
Family
July 18, 2020
Sorry to hear about Gloria .I know she will greatly missed. My prayers are for the family.
Robert Wheeler
Classmate
