Gloria Owings
Gloria Owings

Greenville - Gloria Owings, 94, of Greenville, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Born in Ware Shoals, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Martha Norris Harrison.

Gloria was a member of San Souci Church. She retired from Greenville Memorial Hospital where she worked in the Business office.

She is survived by son, Perry Owings and his wife, Bertha; grandson, J.R. Owings and his wife, Katherine; and three great grandchildren, Hudson and Preston Owings, and Karlee Morris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Harrison and brother, Leo Harrison.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall's Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
