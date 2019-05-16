|
|
Goldie Davis
Simpsonville - Goldie M. West Stewart Davis, 95, formerly of Greenville and Greenwood, SC, entered the presence of Christ on Monday, May 13, 2019. Goldie is preceded in death by her husband Connor Stewart and her husband Ed Davis; her parents Frank and Effie West; two sons Mark and Chris Stewart; granddaughter, Margaret Stewart; siblings Broadus West, who died at Pearl Harbor, Agnes Bradley, William West, Bernice West, Dorothy Armstrong, and Raymond West. She is survived by son Mike Stewart and wife Judy of Hickory, NC; grandson Anthony Stewart of Waynesville, NC; granddaughters Grace Stewart (Benjamin Smith) and Anna Stewart of Red House WV; grandson Michael Stewart (Lynette) of Deep Gap, NC and great-grandchildren Elijah and Lily Stewart. Mike Stewart (son) and Anna Stewart (granddaughter) will lead the graveside memorial service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Simpsonville City Cemetery (SC). Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory, NC and Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Simpsonville, SC, will provide arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com or the www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 16, 2019