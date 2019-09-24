|
|
Goldie Grier Reeves
Greenville - Goldie Grier Reeves, 70, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Born in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lambert Dwight & Sarah Davis Grier. Goldie was a beautiful petite lady with a quick wit, beautiful blue eyes and porcelain skin. She talked to everyone she saw and usually made them smile. Her intelligence allowed her a full academic scholarship to the University of Alabama where she graduated in with a degree in microbiology. She went on to earn a BS in sociology from Furman in 1978 and then a BFA in Interior design from Converse College in 1985.
Goldie loved to design and create beautiful spaces and she spent many years as a successful interior designer. Later in life she found a love for gardening and helping others with her knowledge, love and talents. She was a colorful lady who was very generous and funny. Her greatest joy and accomplishments, she would have said, were her children. She would show pictures of her children to everyone she met.
Ms. Reeves is survived by her daughter, Kelly Reeves Nichols, of Greer; her son, Christopher (Scot) Reeves, of Simpsonville; and two grandsons, Henry Reeves Nichols and Lucas James Nichols.
The family will receive friends on October 15, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 24, 2019