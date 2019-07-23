Gordon Casadei



Greer - Gordon Casadei, 70, of Greer, husband of the late Gaye Glover Casadei, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.



Born in Biloxi, MS, he was the son of the late Gordon Casadei Sr. and Catherine Ruth Morrison Casadei.



Gordon was a graduate of The Citadel and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired after a long career with Duke Energy as a Mechanical Planner. He was a member of Christ Church Episcopal.



He is survived by his children, daughter Whitney Casadei; daughter Michelle Wood and husband Todd; daughter Bedford Lally and husband Sean; daughter Hayne Huguenin; and son T. Frank Huguenin III and wife April; sister Charleen Casadei Bright and husband Stephen Sr.; granddaughter Jetsyn and five other grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a sister Tina Casadei.



He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by family and friends, but has left us with many wonderful memories to cherish.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Christ Church Episcopal. The family will receive friends following the service in the All Saints Center, Room 100.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Meyer Center, 1132 Rutherford Rd., Greenville, SC 29609, and The .



Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. On line tributes at mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019