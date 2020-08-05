Gordon Neely
Pelzer - William Gordon Neely, Sr., 93, husband of the late Sarah Stoddard Neely, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Pelzer on August 28, 1926, he was a son of the late Herman and Nell Dowis Neely. A World War II veteran, he served in the Army and Navy before retiring from the SC National Guard as a Sergeant Major. He also served aboard the LST 824 and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Gordon was a retired supervisor with Kendall Company, a member of Lickville Presbyterian Church, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Survivors include sons, William "Bill" Gordon Neely, Jr. (Wesa) of Anderson and Joe Edward Neely (Carolyn) of Belton; daughters, Angela Neely Schwieger of the home and Sarah Beth Neely Sanders (Eddie) of Belton; grandchildren, David Neely (Jan), Natalie Schwieger, Rebecca Schwieger (Julian Roberts), Jennifer Neely, Sarah Sanders, and Liz Rutledge; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Dantzler, Mary Anne Keith, William Neely, Cameron Neely, Taylor Odagiri, T.J. Odagiri, and Miles Roberts.
He was predeceased by brothers, Jim, H.L., Robert, and Joe E. (USMC killed in Korea, March 2, 1951) Neely; and sister, Evelyn Neely Bryant.
A private graveside service will be held at Lickville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests those attending service to please wear masks and socially distance.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com