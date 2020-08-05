1/1
Gordon Neely
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Neely

Pelzer - William Gordon Neely, Sr., 93, husband of the late Sarah Stoddard Neely, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Born in Pelzer on August 28, 1926, he was a son of the late Herman and Nell Dowis Neely. A World War II veteran, he served in the Army and Navy before retiring from the SC National Guard as a Sergeant Major. He also served aboard the LST 824 and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Gordon was a retired supervisor with Kendall Company, a member of Lickville Presbyterian Church, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Survivors include sons, William "Bill" Gordon Neely, Jr. (Wesa) of Anderson and Joe Edward Neely (Carolyn) of Belton; daughters, Angela Neely Schwieger of the home and Sarah Beth Neely Sanders (Eddie) of Belton; grandchildren, David Neely (Jan), Natalie Schwieger, Rebecca Schwieger (Julian Roberts), Jennifer Neely, Sarah Sanders, and Liz Rutledge; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Dantzler, Mary Anne Keith, William Neely, Cameron Neely, Taylor Odagiri, T.J. Odagiri, and Miles Roberts.

He was predeceased by brothers, Jim, H.L., Robert, and Joe E. (USMC killed in Korea, March 2, 1951) Neely; and sister, Evelyn Neely Bryant.

A private graveside service will be held at Lickville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests those attending service to please wear masks and socially distance.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 15 Oregon Street, Greenville, SC 29605 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved