Gordon Young
Travelers Rest - John Gordon Young, 71, passed away October 11, 2019. He was surrounded by family in his last weeks and days. Gordon was born in Sumter, South Carolina and raised in the mountains of Tennessee, outside the town of Crossville.
He was the son of the late Dr. Marion Marshall and Euphemia Gordon Young, he was the owner and operator of Greenville Feed and Seed and a member of Blessed Hope Bible Fellowship, Fairview, North Carolina.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Kaye Young of the home; a daughter, Faye Gregory of Travelers Rest; a son, Brad Cartee (Kina) of Denver, North Carolina; two sisters, Ann Young (Bill) of Washington, DC and Peggy Corley (Michael) of Tennessee; seven grandchildren, John Young of Greenville, Zackary Brooks of Greer, Megan Brooks of Travelers Rest, and Vivian Cartee, Fischer Cartee, Baylor Cartee and Rachel Pinkerton all of Denver, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Art Riley of Murphy, North Carolina as well as numerous family members and loved ones.
Mr. Young was predeceased by one sister, Kathy Riley.
A memorial service will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted Pastor Robbie Sipes and Mr. Patrick Daniels.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:45 p.m. Sunday at The Wood Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, South Carolina 29615.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019