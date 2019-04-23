|
|
Grace Beck
Mauldin - Grace Beck, 103, entered the arms of the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Mabel Robison Wynn.
Mrs. Beck was a member of First Baptist Church - Mauldin.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Beck, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, West.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church - Mauldin, 150 S. Main St., Mauldin, SC 29662; or to Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29609.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019