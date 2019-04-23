Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Mauldin - Grace Beck, 103, entered the arms of the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Mabel Robison Wynn.

Mrs. Beck was a member of First Baptist Church - Mauldin.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Beck, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, West.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church - Mauldin, 150 S. Main St., Mauldin, SC 29662; or to Triune Mercy Center, 222 Rutherford St., Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmc afee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019
