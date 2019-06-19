|
|
Grace Caroline Sammons Gunter
Greenville - Mrs. Grace Caroline Sammons Gunter, age 84, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on June 13, 1935, to parents Ernest Elbert Sammons Sr. and Lillie Mae Crumley Sammons and she was the widow of William Joseph "Bill" Gunter.
She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, member of the Eastern Star and a homemaker.
Mrs. Gunter is survived by three daughters, Lisa G. King of Greenville, Donna G. Othman (Khier) of Fairfax, SC and Kathy G. Fenerty (David) of Kensington, MD, four grandchildren; Carolyn Cook, William DeBruhl III, Mariah DeBruhl and Lillie Marie Fenerty, five great grandchildren; Gregory Sturkie, Emily DeBruhl, Mariah DeBruhl, Alexis DeBruhl and David DeBruhl Jr.; three sisters, Margaret Bailey, Willie Rae Hughes & Freddie Mae Jameson. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Ernest Gunter; two brothers, Ernest Elbert Sammons Jr. & Joseph Leslie Sammons; one sister, Merzie Lee S. Styles.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Mountain Creek Baptist Church prior to the 3:00 PM Funeral Service, officiated by Rev. Burt Watts.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at their respective homes. www.foressthillsfuneralhome Forest Hills Funeral Home Woodruff, S.C.
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019