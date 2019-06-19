Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Grace Caroline Sammons Gunter Obituary
Grace Caroline Sammons Gunter

Greenville - Mrs. Grace Caroline Sammons Gunter, age 84, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on June 13, 1935, to parents Ernest Elbert Sammons Sr. and Lillie Mae Crumley Sammons and she was the widow of William Joseph "Bill" Gunter.

She was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church, member of the Eastern Star and a homemaker.

Mrs. Gunter is survived by three daughters, Lisa G. King of Greenville, Donna G. Othman (Khier) of Fairfax, SC and Kathy G. Fenerty (David) of Kensington, MD, four grandchildren; Carolyn Cook, William DeBruhl III, Mariah DeBruhl and Lillie Marie Fenerty, five great grandchildren; Gregory Sturkie, Emily DeBruhl, Mariah DeBruhl, Alexis DeBruhl and David DeBruhl Jr.; three sisters, Margaret Bailey, Willie Rae Hughes & Freddie Mae Jameson. She was also preceded in death by a son, David Ernest Gunter; two brothers, Ernest Elbert Sammons Jr. & Joseph Leslie Sammons; one sister, Merzie Lee S. Styles.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM at Mountain Creek Baptist Church prior to the 3:00 PM Funeral Service, officiated by Rev. Burt Watts.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019
