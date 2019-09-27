Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Pickens, SC
Grady C. Huff Jr.

Grady C. Huff Jr. Obituary
Grady C. Huff, Jr.

Easley - Grady C. Huff, Jr., 89, widower of Ramona Durham Huff, passed away, Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Grady C. Huff Sr., and Mattie Durham Huff.

He was a member of Hunts Memorial Baptist Church. Grady owned and operated Huff Piping Inc. for 52 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending Western Swing Festivals, joy riding and singing.

He is survived by two daughters, Phyllis Sheriff (Will) of Easley, and Peggy Holcombe (Sam) of Easley; two grandchildren, Stephen Sheriff and Sally Chavous (Jon); two great grandchildren, Carolina Grace Chavous and Samuel Leif Chavous; and a sister, Nicky Waters.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd C. Huff.

The visitation will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Pickens.

Special thanks and appreciation from the family to Shepherds Care Assisted Living and National Healthcare Mauldin.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, "Operation Heal Our Patriots" P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 27, 2019
