Rev. Grady C. Miller
Marietta - Rev. Grady Clifton Miller, Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville County, SC, he was the son of the late Grady Isaac Miller and Rosa Lee Mullinax Miller. Rev. Miller was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict. He worked for various textile manufacturers in the area before being called into the ministry. He earned his BA from Carson Newman University in Tennessee and his Master of Theology from Luther Rice Seminary in Florida. Over 50 years he was the Pastor of multiple churches in both Tennessee and South Carolina where locally he was Pastor at Belvue Baptist Church, Shiloh Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church where he retired.
Rev. Miller is survived by his wife of 65 years, Clara Ruth Bridwell Miller; children: Grady C. Miller, Jr., Raymond Miller (Bonita), Ann Sutton, Sandra Shepherd (Larry), Thomas Miller (Melissa) and Gayle Wickware (Michael); brother: James H. Miller (Pat); sister-in-law: Lib Miller; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Rev. Miller was predeceased by a son: James Howard Miller; brother: Paul Northern Miller and grandson: Clifton Earl Miller.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary. Funeral service will follow the visitation in the Howze Mortuary Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Cleveland First Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cleveland First Baptist Church, P.O. 305, Cleveland, SC 29635.
