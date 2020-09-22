Grant Edward Harrelson
Taylors - Grant Edward Harrelson, 16, of Greenville, son of Jeff and Kara Harrelson passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
After a tragic motor vehicle accident "Grant" is now healed and made whole again in the arms of his heavenly Father.
Born in Greenville, Grant's love of life was evident. He knew how to light up a room with his big smile and quick wit. He had such a kind heart. His circle of friends was large but super tight. His passion was playing basketball. Some of his closest relationships were formed on the court.
In addition to his parents he is survived by a sister, Callie; and two brothers, Jake and Zack. He is also survived by his grandparents, John and Barbara Block of Greenville, and George and Patsy Harrelson of Taylors; Godmother, Frankie Clement; uncle, Brian Tollison; aunts, Julie Tollison and Amy Machado; and cousins, Lucy Tollison, Parker Tollison and Ruby Machado.
He was a student at Wade Hampton High School and a member of the boys' basketball program. He was active at Taylors First Baptist Church in both the youth group and youth choir. He enjoyed sharing his love of basketball each summer working with young kids at basketball camp at Taylors. He worked part-time during basketball season at Taylors for the recreation ministry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grant Harrelson Scholarship fund at Taylors First Baptist Church, 200 W. Main Street, Taylors, SC 29687.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Taylors First Baptist Church.
Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.