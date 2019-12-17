Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary
Gregory McGee

Gregory McGee Obituary
Gregory McGee

Greenville - Mr. Gregory Wayne McGee, 58, passed on December 11, 2019. He was a son of the late Isaiah Jr., and Dorothy R. Childs McGee.

Surviving: one son, Anthony (Shaunya) Able of Spartanburg; a step-daughter, Tenita Ryan of Greenville; two sisters, Wendy McGee and Sylvia Smith, both of Greenville; three brothers, Mark (Rhonda) McGee, Izell McGee and Phillip McGee, all of Greenville; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Only: Friday, December 20, 2019, 2:00pm - 8:00pm at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary with a Private Burial.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
