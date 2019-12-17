|
|
Gregory McGee
Greenville - Mr. Gregory Wayne McGee, 58, passed on December 11, 2019. He was a son of the late Isaiah Jr., and Dorothy R. Childs McGee.
Surviving: one son, Anthony (Shaunya) Able of Spartanburg; a step-daughter, Tenita Ryan of Greenville; two sisters, Wendy McGee and Sylvia Smith, both of Greenville; three brothers, Mark (Rhonda) McGee, Izell McGee and Phillip McGee, all of Greenville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing Only: Friday, December 20, 2019, 2:00pm - 8:00pm at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary with a Private Burial.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019